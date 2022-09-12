Two Arrested for Gang-Raping, Setting Minor Dalit Girl on Fire in Uttar Pradesh

(Trigger warning: Mentions of rape and sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.)

Nearly two years after the brutal Hathras rape case, two men gang-raped a minor Dalit girl and set her on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Pilbhit, police said on Saturday, 10 September.

The incident took place in the Madhotanda area of the district on September 7. However, it came to light when a video, wherein the victim is narrating her ordeal, went viral on Saturday.

One out of the two raped the 16-year-old girl and then poured diesel on her to set her afire.

Both were arrested on Saturday night under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Schedule Castes/Schedule Tribes Act, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu said.