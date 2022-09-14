Two Dalit Girls Found Hanging From a Tree Near Their Home in UP’s Lakhimpur
The mother of the victims alleged that the sisters were kidnapped, killed, and later hung from a tree.
The Quint
India
Published:
The bodies of two Dalit girls, who were sisters, were found hanging on a tree at some distance from their home in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur, on Wednesday, 14 September.
|
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
)
The bodies of two Dalit girls, who were sisters, were found hanging on a tree at some distance from their home in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur, on Wednesday, 14 September.
The mother of the victims has alleged that the perpetrators kidnapped them on a motorcycle, killed them, and later hung their bodies from a tree.
"Bodies of two sisters found hanging on a tree at some distance from their house in Lakhimpur. SP is present on the spot. A case will be registered on the basis of the complaint received from their family. Every aspect will be examined," UP Additional director general (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar said.
The incident occurred at Nighasan area of Lakhimpur Kheri district. People from the village blocked a road while demonstrating against the incident.