'All Lies': 2 Years Since Hathras 'Rape', Thakurs in Victim's Village In Denial

When the media descended upon their home in Hathras in September 2020, and stayed on intermittently for a few months after, the family of the Dalit gangrape victim felt like the nation-wide outrage would help them achieve justice for their 19-year-old daughter soon.

After she succumbed to her brutal injuries, she was cremated in the dead of the night by the Hathras police and administration—inviting shock from across the country. But two years on, the family lives in what they describe as ‘house arrest’—CRPF forces guarding them, seemingly for their own protection and safety, but also constantly keeping a check on who comes to visit them and if they have ‘permission’ to do so.

The family lives in constant dread of having to reside in a village that continues to see widespread support for the four accused Thakur men; theirs is one of the only two remaining Dalit houses in the Thakur-Brahmin village.