Bhopal 3-Year-Old Girl's Rape Case: Accused Bus Driver's House Demolished

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the parents, the three-and-a half-year-old child was returning home from school in the bus when the incident took place.

After the girl returned home, her mother enquired why the child’s clothes had been changed to the spare set kept in her bag. On pressing further, the child revealed that the “bus uncle” changed the dress and that he “touched her badly” on her lips, face, chest and private parts.

When the parents went to the school the next day, the child identified the bus driver. Despite the school bus being equipped with a CCTV camera, the leading private school said that footage of the day was not available.