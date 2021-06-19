‘16 Deaths Not Due to Oxygen Mock Drill’: UP Hosp Gets Clean Chit

A private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Agra was given a clean chit on Friday, 18 June, after allegations that a 'mock drill' involving shutting down of oxygen supply had led to the deaths of at least 16 patients.
In a viral video, the owner of the hospital, Dr Arinjay Jain, was allegedly caught bragging about how they shut off the oxygen supply on 27 April for five minutes for a “mock drill” amid the surge in COVID cases during the second wave.
The report cited ‘no proof’ as the reason for giving the clean chit to the hospital.
Jain was caught on camera reportedly saying that on the morning of 27 April, he had snapped the oxygen supply of critical patients for five minutes to “experiment on who would survive.”
An FIR has been registered and the hospital was immediately sealed after an investigation by the district administration.
New admissions to the hospital were stopped and the existing patients were shifted to other hospitals, said the district magistrate of Agra.
“On the basis of all the evidence by the investigating officer and the death audit team, it was found that the oxygen of any patients was not stopped. Adequate oxygen gas has been supplied to the hospital on the said day. Patients have died due to the severe stage of their disease and other comorbidities,” said the committee, as reported by The Print.
The deaths, the committee said, were caused “due to the severe stage of their disease and other comorbidities.”
According to the news website, the hospital was charged for violating the Disaster Management Act 2005, and Section 118 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code for “taking the decision to discharge patients citing lack of oxygen when the epidemic was at its peak.”
(With inputs from The Print)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined