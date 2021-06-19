‘16 Deaths Not Due to Oxygen Mock Drill’: UP Hosp Gets Clean Chit

A private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Agra was given a clean chit on Friday, 18 June, after allegations that a 'mock drill' involving shutting down of oxygen supply had led to the deaths of at least 16 patients.

In a viral video, the owner of the hospital, Dr Arinjay Jain, was allegedly caught bragging about how they shut off the oxygen supply on 27 April for five minutes for a “mock drill” amid the surge in COVID cases during the second wave.

The report cited ‘no proof’ as the reason for giving the clean chit to the hospital.