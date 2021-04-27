7 COVID Patients Die in Meerut Hospitals Due to Oxygen Shortage

At least seven COVID patients have died in two hospitals of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. The deaths were attributed to a severe shortage of oxygen by the doctors.
Three of the deceased patients died at a private facility, Anand hospital. Another four died at the KMC hospital.
Hospitals in Meerut however, have asked several patients' families to arrange for oxygen, NDTV reported.
Dr Subhash Yadav, the Medical Superintendent of Anand Hospital, was quoted as saying, "We need 400 cylinders every day, but we are getting only 90."
He added that the oxygen shortage has been "continuous" and disclosed that the hospital has been forced to turn away critical patients who need high-pressure oxygen.
Dr Sunil Gupta, the chief of KMC Hospital said that not only did they lose four patients yesterday, but three patients had died the day before.
The doctor said that the trouble are is the management of oxygen. He further claimed that the shortage has been a “daily problem.”
As reported by NDTV, 28-year-old Mohammed Kasim, whose COVID positive mother is in the hospital, had to get an oxygen cylinder from Haryana's Karnal 110 km away, at a cost of Rs 25,000.
The hospital asked them to get their patient discharged or arrange for oxygen themselves.
As per the state’s health department figures of 25 April, Uttar Pradesh has more than 2.97 lakh active cases and 1,11,65 deaths recorded so far.
Five districts have over 10,000 active cases, including Lucknow with 52,068 cases, Varanasi with 17,321, Kanpur with 16,916, Prayagraj with 16,333 and Meerut with 11,455 cases.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
Published: 27 Apr 2021,11:20 PM IST