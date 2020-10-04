UP Cops Lathi-Charge Jayant Chaudhary, Press En Route to Hathras

Visuals of former Member of Parliament Jayant Chaudhary, along media persons and RLD workers, being violently lathi-charged by Uttar Pradesh (UP) police are doing the rounds of the internet. According to media reports, Jayant Chaudhary was on his way to Hathras to meet the kin of the Dalit woman who died after allegedly being gang-raped. In one of the videos, Chaudhary could be seen giving an interview to the press, while the cops begin to rain down their batons on him, and the others standing with him.

Background

Several Opposition leaders, including TMC leader Derek O’Brien and Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were earlier stopped from meeting the family. However, the Gandhis met the family on Saturday.



Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar, also amid UP Police’s efforts to stop him, met the Hathras victim’s kin, earlier on Sunday.