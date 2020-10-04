‘Hathras Woman Not Raped’: UP Govt PR Agency Sends ‘Clarification’

Concept PR ltd has circulated a 'clarification note' from the UP government on the Hathras case.

A “clarification note” shared by Mumbai-based public relations firm Concept Public Relations on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government in case of the alleged gang-rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Hathras has taken social media by storm. The press note reiterated the UP government’s claims and said that the “girl in the Hathras case was not raped and claimed that there was a conspiracy to push the state into a caste turmoil.”

What Does the Press Note Say?

The press note was shared by several people online. “Hathras girl was not rape, reveal Forensic investigation, Preliminary Medical and Post-mortem report,” reads the first line of the press note sent by Concept PR.

“The reports also revealed the conspiracy to push the state into caste turmoil, ” the press note goes on to say. The PR note repeated UP assistant director-general (ADG) of police (law and order) Prashant Kumar’s statement and says, “Putting to rest all the speculation, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report on the vaginal sample of the 19-year-old girl of Hathras has revealed that she was not raped. This is the conclusive confirmatory report after the post mortem medical report, and post mortem report both have concluded that no rape was committed.”

Also read: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Orders CBI Probe in Hathras Case

The note then goes on to say that the UP Police will “now probe as to who was responsible for this malafide campaign and twisted the facts despite the statements of the responsible officers otherwise.”

The note also talks about the Special Investigation Team set up by chief minister Yogi Adityanath and said that the SIT “is sure to unveil evil designs of vested interests who wanted to create an atmosphere of disharmony in Uttar Pradesh.”

The Quint reached out to Concept PR for a comment, and the firm said, “Concept PR is the PR Agency on record for the Government of Uttar Pradesh.”

The forensic report in the Hathras case was shared with the media on behalf of the UP government, their statement added.

The agency said that they were onboarded by the client [UP government] after a ‘rigorous three-month process’ and will be working closely in ‘promoting various schemes across all departments and ministries.’

Managed by Ashish Jalan, Concept PR is a public relations company that is part of the Concept group. The company’s ‘about us’ page refers to it as one of the ‘largest independent PR agencies in India’. The services that the company provides include brand building, crisis management, media relations, reputation management etc. Concept PR’s website lists out a few case studies which include their work with the government and private organisations.

The PR agency’s note came on 1 October, one day after the body of the victim was cremated, which the victim’s family allege was done ‘forcibly’ by the UP police. Several Opposition leaders were roughed up while trying to enter Hathras in the following two days. The Hathras case has sparked massive outrage on social media and people have hit the streets to protest.

The UP CM has ordered a CBI probe into the matter on Saturday. The SIT had earlier filed its report after a two-day investigation in the village. Five policemen, including the Superintendent of Police of Hathras district, were suspended based on the report. The SIT has also recommended a polygraph and narco test of all parties involved – accused, victim’s kin and the suspended policemen.