Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar to Meet Hathras Victim’s Family

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday, 4 October, will meet the family of the 19-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped in Hathras in September. The visit comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family at their home.

Azad had come out in support of the family and had joined the protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday. During the protests, which were joined by hundreds of citizens and Opposition leaders, he had hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Uttar Pradesh administration for the lapses.

Earlier, he had also led another protest march outside Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where the victim had succumbed to her injuries.