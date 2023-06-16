‘Bombs Hurled From All Directions’: Union Minister’s House Attacked in Manipur

As violence continues in Manipur, the house of Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh was attacked by a mob of over 1,000 people in Manipur on Thursday night, 15 June. Singh was not at the house in Imphal at the time of the incident, officials said.

Manipur has been engulfed in violence that erupted between the Meiteis and Kuki tribes on 3 May.

Despite a curfew in Imphal, the mob reached the minister's house at Kongba. There were nine security escorts personnel, five security guards and eight additional guards on duty at the minister's residence at the time of the incident.