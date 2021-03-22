Union Minister Writes to Shah, Demands President’s Rule in Maha

The Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar also met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and asked to review and send a report outlining the state's law and order situation to President Kovind. He further asked for the invocation of the President’s rule in Maharashtra.

He cited the ongoing political crisis and criminalisation of the police administration in support of his demand.

He added that, if the Governor does not send a report, it will be presumed that the current crisis in the state is the outcome of an all-party conspiracy.

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar also said that it is necessary that the Governor writes to the President about the current situation in the state.

A Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation is set to meet the Governor on 24 March.

BJP also went on to demand a high-level investigation through a High Court judge, under the supervision of Supreme Court or a CBI investigation into Singh’s allegations.