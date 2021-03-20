Maha HM Anil Deshmukh Denies Corruption Claims by Shunted Top Cop

On 18 March, Deshmukh claimed that Singh was shifted due to “serious and unforgivable mistakes” of his colleagues.

Singh, who was facing criticism for his handling of the bomb scare incident outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Bombay, was transferred to the low-key Home Guard by the state government on Wednesday. Acting Director General of Police Hemant Nagrale replaced Singh.

In a public comment, Deshmukh said Singh’s transfer was for the purpose of ensuring that the probe regarding former Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze is conducted “properly and without hindrance.”

The NIA arrested Vaze on 13 March on suspicion of his involvement in the recovery of a Scorpio, which carried explosives and a threat note addressed to Mukesh and Nita Ambani. He was later suspended.