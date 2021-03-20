Maha HM Anil Deshmukh Denies Corruption Claims by Shunted Top Cop

In a new twist in the Ambani-SUV case, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has accused Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption. Deshmukh has denied the allegations and said Singh has made false allegations to protect himself from further legal action.
In his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Singh claimed that Deshmukh had directed suspended API Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars, restaurants, and other establishments.
In the letter, Singh wrote,
He continued, “The Hon’ble Home Minister has as a regular practice been repeatedly calling my officers and giving them instructions in respect of the course to be followed by them in performance of their official duties. The Hon’ble Home Minister has been calling my officers at his official residence bypassing me and other superior officers of the police department, to whom those respective police officers report to. The Hon’ble Home Minster has been instructing them to carry out official assignments and collection schemes, including financial transactions, as per his instructions based on his expectations and targets to collect money. These corrupt malpractices have been brought to my notice by my officers.”[sic.]
Here is the full text of the letter:
Following the letter, leader of the Opposition and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has demanded the sacking of Deshmukh from his post. He has also demanded a judicial enquiry in the case.
On 18 March, Deshmukh claimed that Singh was shifted due to “serious and unforgivable mistakes” of his colleagues.
Singh, who was facing criticism for his handling of the bomb scare incident outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Bombay, was transferred to the low-key Home Guard by the state government on Wednesday. Acting Director General of Police Hemant Nagrale replaced Singh.
In a public comment, Deshmukh said Singh’s transfer was for the purpose of ensuring that the probe regarding former Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze is conducted “properly and without hindrance.”
The NIA arrested Vaze on 13 March on suspicion of his involvement in the recovery of a Scorpio, which carried explosives and a threat note addressed to Mukesh and Nita Ambani. He was later suspended.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 20 Mar 2021,07:17 PM IST