Allegations Against Deshmukh Vague, No Question of Quitting: Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar said on Monday, 22 March, that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's corruption allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh were vague, and that there was no question of the latter resigning.

Addressing the media amid rising pressure over demands for Deshmukh’s resignation after Singh’s allegations in the backdrop of the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case, Pawar said that the letter by the former top cop was a bid to derail the probe in the case.

“If you see the former commissioner's (Param Bir Singh's) letter, he mentions that in mid-February, he was informed by certain officers that they got such instructions from the Home Minister. From 5 to 15 February, Deshmukh was admitted at the hospital because of corona. From 15 till 27 February, he was under home quarantine,” Pawar told the media.