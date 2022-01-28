'NeoCoV' Is Neither a 'New' Virus nor a Variant of COVID-19

Recent reports by news organisations with misleading headlines and viral messages claim the discovery of a new strain of the coronavirus named 'NeoCoV'. The reports also suggest that it "kills 1 in 3" people.

However, Quint FIT has debunked this misinformation circulating on social media – neither is NeoCoV a 'new' virus nor is it a variant of COVID-19. Additionally, there have been no confirmed cases of NeoCoV in humans so far.