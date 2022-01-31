Budget 2022: Economic Survey Cuts Growth Estimates From 9.2% to 8.5%

The Economic Survey is the annual report card of India's economic achievements and provides new estimates.

"This (growth) projection is based on the assumption that there will be no further debilitating pandemic-related economic disruption," said Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic adviser at the finance ministry and the lead author of the Economic Survey.

According to ANI, he said, "India's GDP is projected to grow in real term by 8-8.5 percent in 2022-23. We will still be the world's fastest economy."