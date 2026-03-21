Inside NIA Arrests: A Global Web of Drugs & War Driving Conflict in Northeast

Mizoram has become a mercenary corridor for the Myanmar civil war.

Mizoram’s Chief Minister Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer with extensive intelligence contacts, told the state Assembly on 10 March 2025 that he had “specific intelligence that Ukraine war veterans travelled to Myanmar’s Chin State via Mizoram to train rebel outfits fighting the military junta.”

Between June and December 2024, nearly 2,000 foreigners entered Mizoram, many bypassing tourist activities to enter the Chin Hills for military training. Sources now confirm the number is far larger. Several hundred Ukrainians and Americans have visited Chin State via Mizoram, some as “battlefield tourists,” others as trainers and arms suppliers. The phenomenon has acquired a name in the region: conflict tourism with a purpose.

The precedents were there. British national Daniel Newey was arrested at Aizawl airport on 19 June 2024 with ammunition, returning from Chin rebel groups. Belgian national Simon Clemente was arrested at Aizawl airport in March 2025, again with ammunition. Both were caught on the way out, not the way in. The corridor was identified. It was not closed.

India’s deeper challenge is structural. The Chin Brotherhood’s two affiliates present two entirely different border realities along the same frontier. Along the CNA-controlled stretch, the situation is relatively stable; narcotics smuggling is negligible. The CNDF-controlled stretch is a different country: this is where the drugs originate, where the drone consignments transited, where the American and Ukrainian trainers crossed, and where the “battlefield tourists” gravitate.

These are not two separate borders. They are the same border, controlled by two arms of the same organisation. The Brotherhood is not even internally cohesive: in July 2025, the CNA attacked and captured the CNDF’s Camp Rihli, a vital India-Myanmar border trade post, escalating into open armed conflict between the two affiliates. Even when the two arms fight each other, the border complexity persists. And the kinship ties that connect Chin, Zomi, and Mizo communities mean the human networks on both sides are often the same families.