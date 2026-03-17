NIA Arrests 7 Foreign Nationals Under UAPA Over Myanmar, Drone Links

According to The Indian Express, the NIA registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Friday evening under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other relevant sections. The US national was detained at Kolkata airport, while three Ukrainians each were apprehended at airports in Lucknow and Delhi. The accused reportedly entered India on valid visas but proceeded to Mizoram without obtaining the required Restricted Area Permit.