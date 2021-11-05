UK Marks Diwali by Unveiling 5 Pound Coin That Celebrates Life of Mahatma Gandhi

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils new commemorative Mahatma Gandhi coin in London, Thursday, 4 November.
A new five pound coin to commemorate the life and legacy of MK Gandhi was unveiled by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to mark the festival of Diwali.
Available in a range of standards, including gold and silver, the special collectors' coin was designed by Heena Glover and features an image of a lotus, India's national flower, alongside one of Gandhi's most famous quotes – "My life is my message".
Sunak said the coin was "a fitting tribute to an influential leader who inspired millions of people around the world".
The coin, which will go on sale, is part of the Royal Mint's wider Diwali collection, which includes 1g and 5g gold bars in henna-style packaging, and the UK's first gold bar depicting Lakshmi – the Hindu goddess of wealth.
The 20g gold Lakshmi bar was designed in partnership with the Hindu community in South Wales, where the Royal Mint is based.
The mint will join the celebrations at the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Cardiff, where worshippers will offer prayers to goddess Lakshmi and lord Ganesha for the coming year.
The announcement comes as India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence this year. Last year, the chancellor commissioned the new "Diversity Built Britain" 50p coin following discussion with the 'We Too Built Britain' campaign, which works for fair representation of minority communities' contributions across all walks of life.
Around 10 million of the coins, which recognise and celebrate Britain's diverse history, went into circulation in October 2020.
