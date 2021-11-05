UK Marks Diwali by Unveiling 5 Pound Coin That Celebrates Life of Mahatma Gandhi

The coin, which will go on sale, is part of the Royal Mint's wider Diwali collection, which includes 1g and 5g gold bars in henna-style packaging, and the UK's first gold bar depicting Lakshmi – the Hindu goddess of wealth.



The 20g gold Lakshmi bar was designed in partnership with the Hindu community in South Wales, where the Royal Mint is based.



The mint will join the celebrations at the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Cardiff, where worshippers will offer prayers to goddess Lakshmi and lord Ganesha for the coming year.



Chief Customer Officer for The Royal Mint, Nicola Howell, said: