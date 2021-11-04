Delhi's 'Very Unhealthy' Air Quality Is Getting Even Worse on Diwali

Even before bursting of crackers, the air quality of Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) has worsened further on Diwali as the Air Quality Index (AQI) of at least eight areas has crossed the 400-mark and were in the 'severe' category by Thursday afternoon, 4 November, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

The meteorological agencies have predicted an AQI of 500-plus for Thursday and Friday when Delhiites will be bursting crackers on the occasion of Diwali.

According to health experts, AQIs of such levels can cause respiratory problems even in healthy people, and would have serious health impacts on people with lung or heart diseases.