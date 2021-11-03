In Photos: 9 Lakh Diyas Light Up River Banks of Ayodhya Ahead of Diwali

Ayodhya: Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations, on 3 November.
(Photo: PTI)
The 2021 Diwali celebrations have begun in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, 3 November. Ahead of the festival on Thursday, the city of Ayodhya set up a laser show at the Ram Ki Paidi Ghat, which saw hundreds of visitors attend.
Over 9 lakh diyas were lit along the Saryu river, creating a world record, while 3 lakh more diyas were lit separately at different places in the city on Wednesday.
The diyas were accompanied by firecrackers that lit up the sky, as well as laser displays.
This is the fifth Diwali Deepotsav celebration under the BJP regiment in Uttar Pradesh.
Ayodhya: Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations, 3 November.
Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with artists dressed up as Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshman during Deepotsav celebrations, 3 November.
Ayodhya: People light earthen lamps at Ram Ki Pauri on the occasion of Deepotsav festival, 3 November.
Artists perform during the Deepotsav festival in Ayodhya, 3 November.
Artist practicing his skit as Hanuman during Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya, 3 November.
Laser show held in Ayodhya's Ram Ki Paidi Ghat, 3 November.
Devotees lit lamps at the river bank of Sarayu in Ayodhya, 3 November.
Devotees celebrate Deepotsav in Ayodhya, 3 November.
Ayodhya: Devotees witness laser show on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations, 3 November.
Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a public gathering in Ayodhya and conveyed his wishes for Deepavali to all the people.
Adityanath stated that the state government is working on development of almost 500 pilgrimage sites and temples including Ram Janmabhoomi, Kashi Vishvanath temple in the state, IANS reported.
Artists performing Ramayana on the eve of Diwali in Ayodhya, 3 November.
Artists performing dance during the Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya, on 3 November.
Ram Ki Paidi Ghat decorated with lights on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, 3 November.
