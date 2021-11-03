In Photos: 9 Lakh Diyas Light Up River Banks of Ayodhya Ahead of Diwali

The 2021 Diwali celebrations have begun in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, 3 November. Ahead of the festival on Thursday, the city of Ayodhya set up a laser show at the Ram Ki Paidi Ghat, which saw hundreds of visitors attend.

Over 9 lakh diyas were lit along the Saryu river, creating a world record, while 3 lakh more diyas were lit separately at different places in the city on Wednesday.

The diyas were accompanied by firecrackers that lit up the sky, as well as laser displays.

This is the fifth Diwali Deepotsav celebration under the BJP regiment in Uttar Pradesh.