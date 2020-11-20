DMK Youth Secy Udhayanidhi Stalin Detained During Poll Campaign

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of DMK chief MK Stalin, was detained by police in Nagapattinam district on Friday. Smitha TK Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of DMK chief MK Stalin, was detained by police in Nagapattinam district on Friday. | (Photo: The Quint) India Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of DMK chief MK Stalin, was detained by police in Nagapattinam district on Friday.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of DMK chief MK Stalin, was detained by the police in Nagapattinam district on Friday, 20 November, evening for conducting an election campaign rally without permission.



The DMK youth wing secretary had commenced his campaign tour, tentatively titled ‘Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural’ (Stalin's voice towards dawn), from Thirukkuvalai, the birthplace of his grandfather and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.



Police have stated that the party had flouted norms as there is no permission granted by the state government for conducting political meetings due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Huge crowds had gathered at the rally and they were seen not wearing masks or not maintaining social distancing norms.



Protests erupted in several districts condemning his arrest.

He, along with several leaders and cadre, were detained in a marriage hall and an hour later were released.



“The AIADMK government could not tolerate my campaign on the very first day of the campaign that they arrested me. When people started protesting, they had to release me. I will continue my campaign journey as planned,” Udhayanidhi tweeted.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, along with several leaders were detained.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, along with several leaders, were detained.

The campaign is similar to DMK chief MK Stalin’s ‘Namakku Naame’ campaign, where the leader rode in a cycle through villages and towns to attract young voters. The tour plan was to begin from his ancestral home at Thirukkuvalai, travel through Ettukudi and other small villages in Keelvelur Assembly constituency and reach Velankanni. He was expected to addressing people at three points.

Udhayanidhi Stalin kick-started his election campaign on Friday.

Udhayanidhi Stalin kick-started his election campaign on Friday.

He is expected to continue his tour in Nagapattinam district during the weekend, and then travel to Thanjavur district on Monday.



He had scheduled meetings with Hindu, Christian and Muslim priests and traders in Thanjavur town on Monday evening.

DMK MP Kanimozhi condemned the arrest of Udhayanidhi Stalin. “CM EPS can go anywhere but the DMK leaders are stopped. The slave AIADMK is already scared of the DMK even before we start our campaign. I strongly condemn the arrest of Udhayanidhi. He should be allowed to continue his campaign,” she tweeted.