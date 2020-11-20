Ahead of TN Elections, Kamal Haasan Urges People to Get Voter IDs

Hassan will be contesting the elections for the first time next year with his party, the MNM. The Quint Actor and filmmaker Kamal Hassan poses for a photograph with his younger daughter after casting his vote. Photo used for representation. | (Photo: ANI) Politics Hassan will be contesting the elections for the first time next year with his party, the MNM.

With the Tamil Nadu elections less than six months away, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has released a two-and-a-half minute on his Twitter account, urging those who don't have voting cards to get themselves registered in the electoral rolls. Haasan's political party, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), will contest the upcoming elections with him as the chief ministerial face.