Udaipur Murder: Thousands Recite Hanuman Chalisa on Jaipur Streets in Protest

After the gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a procession was organised by the Sarva Hindu Samaj in Jaipur.
Protests erupted in Jaipur over the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.
Even the city of Ajmer remained completely closed on Sunday to protest the murder because of a bandh that was called from 7 am to 12 noon on behalf of Sarva Samaj.
At the same time, curfew has been relaxed in Udaipur from 8 am to 6 pm on Sunday.
The protest in Jaipur was initially supposed to happen at Badi Chaupar, a crowded area of the city.
Later, due to security reasons and overcrowding, it was organised at the Statue Circle.
Many social and religious organisations along with Hindutva organisations (Volunteer Sangh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal) participated in the protest.
A stage was made at the venue on which religious leaders were given a place to sit. No BJP leader was made to sit on the stage.
A large number of people showed up for the rally, shouting slogans. They demanded that the killers of Kanhaiya Lal be hanged.
Consequently, there was a traffic jam in the Statue Circle and its surrounding areas.
Due to the tight security arrangements and the barricades that were placed by the police, the prosters struggled during their march.
Police officers were deployed especially in Muslim areas. The road from Surajpol to Badi Chaupar has been closed. From Surajpol to Hira ki Mori, Ramganj, the police blocked the way using barricades.
The movement of vehicles was also restricted.
A large number of religious leaders also participated in the protest against the Udaipur murder.
Additionally, during the demonstration, a large number of women were holding placards in their hands demanding capital punishment for the killers.
The protesters, thousands in number, also raised placards about Talibani culture and Islamic fundamentalism.
Kanhaiya Lal Teli, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, was murdered by two men on the afternoon of 28 June, in the city’s Dhan Mandi area, over his social media posts allegedly supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
The four accused, who have been arrested, were attacked by a large mob outside a Jaipur court on Saturday, 2 July.
