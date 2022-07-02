Udaipur Murder: Angry Lawyers Thrash the Four Accused Outside Court

During the course of the hearing in the court, the lawyers present outside created a ruckus and demanded for the culprits to be hanged. Video footage from the incident show slogans of "Bharat mata ki jai" also being raised.

To keep the situation under control, security arrangements were heightened in the court premises.

However despite the heavy police deployment, the accused were thrashed with bottles and slippers by the mob when they were brought out of court.

Riaz Akhtari and Gos Mohammad were arrested on Tuesday, just hours after they killed Kanhaiya Lal, with a cleaver at his shop for supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma who recently came under fire for making controversial comments on the Prophet.

Two others, Mohsin and Asif, were arrested on Thursday night. They allegedly helped the killers escape.