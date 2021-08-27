'Atiq Complained of Heaviness in Chest': UAPA Accused's Worried Kin Tell Media

In an attempt to get media attention to UAPA accused Atiq-ur Rehman's deteriorating health, his family has come to Delhi to hold a press conference on Friday, 27 August.

"I am very worried for him," his wife, 27-year-old Sanjeeda Rehman, told us ahead of the press conference to be held at the Press Club.

She continued, "I spoke to him yesterday (26 August) and he complained of vomiting, heaviness in his chest, loose motions. This has continued for three to four days now. What are they waiting for? We are in Delhi because we want him to be moved to AIIMS for his surgery."

The UP Police's Special Task Force booked Rehman and seven others, including journalist Siddique Kappan, under various stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) like sedition and promoting enmity between groups. They have also been booked under the anti-terror law called the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which makes bail nearly impossible for the accused.

Rehman has been accused of a 'conspiracy to create a law and order problem' after a Dalit girl died after being raped in west UP's Hathras in September 2020.