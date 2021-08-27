'Atiq Complained of Heaviness in Chest': UAPA Accused's Worried Kin Tell Media

Atiq-ur-Rehman, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, is admitted in the Mathura district jail hospital. He was arrested along with journalist Siddique Kappan and seven others after a Dalit girl in UP's Hathras died after being raped. His condition is stated to be serious.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint/Erum Gour)
In an attempt to get media attention to UAPA accused Atiq-ur Rehman's deteriorating health, his family has come to Delhi to hold a press conference on Friday, 27 August.
"I am very worried for him," his wife, 27-year-old Sanjeeda Rehman, told us ahead of the press conference to be held at the Press Club.
She continued, "I spoke to him yesterday (26 August) and he complained of vomiting, heaviness in his chest, loose motions. This has continued for three to four days now. What are they waiting for? We are in Delhi because we want him to be moved to AIIMS for his surgery."
The UP Police's Special Task Force booked Rehman and seven others, including journalist Siddique Kappan, under various stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) like sedition and promoting enmity between groups. They have also been booked under the anti-terror law called the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which makes bail nearly impossible for the accused.
Rehman has been accused of a 'conspiracy to create a law and order problem' after a Dalit girl died after being raped in west UP's Hathras in September 2020.
Concerned for his health, his family confirmed that he has been kept in the hospital inside the Mathura jail when he needs to be brought to a more specialised hospital for proper care. The jail superintendent has said he has a viral fever.
Earlier in August, The Quint had reported on his family's continued concerns about his health in the jail. His brother Mateen had told us, "You are the first journalist to have called me to ask about my brother. He needs surgery, or we are afraid he will die."
The family said that a month before his arrest, he was told to get a Bentall procedure to replace the aortic valve from the doctor in AIIMS. "Which is why we moved a plea to get him interim bail for 60 days, so he could get surgery in AIIMS," Mateen had added. However the plea was rejected by Mathura court in June earlier this year.
The family has come to Delhi to hold a press conference with the hope that their applications filed in the Allahabad HC, against the lower court's order, will be heard soon. "We had filed an application in July earlier this month, which is yet to be listed," Advocate Madhuvan Dutt said. The writ petition was moved under Article 226 on 23 July.
Other than Sanjeeda, Atiq-ur-Rehman's uncle Shawakat Ali, his advocate Madhuvan Dutt, brother Mateen Rehman, and National General Secretary of the Campus Front of India Ashwan Sadiq will be present at the conference.
Published: undefined