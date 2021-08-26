UAPA Accused Atiq-Ur-Rehman Admitted to Jail Hospital as Health Deteriorates

Atiq-ur-Rehman, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, is admitted in the Mathura district jail hospital. He was arrested along with journalist Siddique Kappan and seven others after a Dalit girl in UP's Hathras died after being raped. His condition is stated to be serious.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint/Erum Gour)
27-year-old Atiq-ur-Rehman, one of the eight people who have been accused of a 'conspiracy to create a law and order problem' after a Dalit girl died after being raped in west UP's Hathras in September 2020, is admitted in the Mathura district jail hospital. His health condition is stated to be serious.
Rehman's lawyer Saifan Shaikh received information about his failing health from the jail and his family members on Wednesday, 25 August.
Rehman, a heart patient, who is also the National Treasurer of Campus Front of India (CFI), is foisted as 'accused number one' in the case.
He suffers from a heart condition called Aortic Regurgitation, which occurs when your heart's aortic valve doesn't close tightly. Last year, he was strictly advised by his doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi that he has to undergo a Bentall procedure for his condition.
However, that could not happen as he was arrested before the medical procedure could take place.
During the second wave of COVID-19, his health condition worsened and he filed multiple applications before the Mathura ADJ for proper medical treatment. However, they were all rejected.
Recently, Rehman also approached the Allahabad High Court seeking interim bail. However, the matter is yet to be listed.
Rehman's brother Mateen, and his family, had earlier told The Quint that they fear Rehman would die in jail as his condition can lead to heart failure if proper medical attention is not provided.
Meanwhile, the Campus Front of India has issued a statement urging the judiciary to immediately consider Rehman's petition seeking advanced medical care.
Campus Front Of India has sought judicial intervention in Atiq-ur-Rahman's plea, taking into consideration his deteriorating condition.
They have also requested for bail to be granted to him immediately as well as advanced care at AIIMS.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined