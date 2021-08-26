UAPA Accused Atiq-Ur-Rehman Admitted to Jail Hospital as Health Deteriorates

Rehman, a heart patient, who is also the National Treasurer of Campus Front of India (CFI), is foisted as 'accused number one' in the case.

He suffers from a heart condition called Aortic Regurgitation, which occurs when your heart's aortic valve doesn't close tightly. Last year, he was strictly advised by his doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi that he has to undergo a Bentall procedure for his condition.

However, that could not happen as he was arrested before the medical procedure could take place.

During the second wave of COVID-19, his health condition worsened and he filed multiple applications before the Mathura ADJ for proper medical treatment. However, they were all rejected.

Recently, Rehman also approached the Allahabad High Court seeking interim bail. However, the matter is yet to be listed.

Rehman's brother Mateen, and his family, had earlier told The Quint that they fear Rehman would die in jail as his condition can lead to heart failure if proper medical attention is not provided.