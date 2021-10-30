Dalit Family Allegedly Attacked for Entering Temple in Kutch, 5 Detained

Image used for representational purposes.
Six members of a Dalit family were allegedly assaulted in Gujarat's Kutch district by a group of 20 people for entering a temple, reported The Indian Express. The incident happened on 26 October in Bhachau taluka and the police has detained five accused in the matter.
As per the news report, the family has alleged that they were targeted for entering the temple during a ceremony being held by another community in the village.
Meanwhile, the police has said that two incidents happened in the morning on 26 October. The mob first allegedly ransacked the Dalit family's farmland and then entered their house and assaulted them.
39-year-old, Govind Vaghela, in his complaint, has said that when he got to know that cattle had entered their farm, he left with his uncle for his farm. He further claimed that on reaching, they saw a group of men were waiting for them with axes, sticks and rods.
He has accused one Kana Ahir for leading the attack on them and also said that the mob questioned them about entering the temple and assaulted them.
Almost an hour later the same group reached Govind's father's house and assaulted four members there, the daily added.
Vaghela and his family members have been admitted to a hospital in Bhuj and the police has filed an FIR against the accused for attempt to murder, trespassing, obscenity, sections of the rioting and sections of the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe (prevention of atrocities) act.
The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kishorsinh Zala also told the daily that eight teams have been formed to nab the remaining accused.
