Dalit Family Allegedly Attacked for Entering Temple in Kutch, 5 Detained

Six members of a Dalit family were allegedly assaulted in Gujarat's Kutch district by a group of 20 people for entering a temple, reported The Indian Express. The incident happened on 26 October in Bhachau taluka and the police has detained five accused in the matter.

As per the news report, the family has alleged that they were targeted for entering the temple during a ceremony being held by another community in the village.

Meanwhile, the police has said that two incidents happened in the morning on 26 October. The mob first allegedly ransacked the Dalit family's farmland and then entered their house and assaulted them.