Pak Boat Carrying 77 kg Heroin Worth Rs 400 Crore Caught off Gujarat Coast

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), in a joint operation after Sunday midnight, seized 77 kg of heroin worth around Rs 400 crore from a Pakistani fishing boat off the Gujarat coast.

Gujarat Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) said in a tweet on Monday, 20 December, “The ICG in swift joint operations with ATS Gujarat apprehended Pakistani boat 'Al Hussaini' in Indian waters with 06 crew and 77 kg of heroin worth Rs 400 crore today.”