Pak Boat Carrying 77 kg Heroin Worth Rs 400 Crore Caught off Gujarat Coast

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj)
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), in a joint operation after Sunday midnight, seized 77 kg of heroin worth around Rs 400 crore from a Pakistani fishing boat off the Gujarat coast.
Gujarat Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) said in a tweet on Monday, 20 December, “The ICG in swift joint operations with ATS Gujarat apprehended Pakistani boat 'Al Hussaini' in Indian waters with 06 crew and 77 kg of heroin worth Rs 400 crore today.”
The PRO further informed that this was the second joint operation of the ICG and ATS Gujarat in three months wherein heroin worth about Rs 550 crore has been seized.
The boat was later brought to the Jakhau coast for further investigation.
The ATS said that the joint operation was carried out after receiving a tip-off that the boat from Karachi was to reach around 35 nautical miles off the Jakhau coast, after crossing the International Maritime Border Line between the two countries.
The boat was to be offloaded somewhere along the Gujarat coast in Kutch, the ATS informed.
