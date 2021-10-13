BSF Jurisdiction Extended in West Bengal, Punjab and Assam: Reports
The jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) has been extended in the states of West Bengal, Punjab and Assam, according to news media reports. The Home Ministry has carried out this extension, thereby, giving the BSF powers of arrest, search and seizure deeper inside the states, reported the Times of India (TOI).
Further, according to reports, the area of jurisdiction is now a “50 km belt” running parallel to the national border in these states. Previously, in according with Section 139 of the Border Security Force Act 1968, it was a 15 km belt.
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?
According to Economic Times, this means that the BSF can now make arrests, carry out searches and seize materials in these areas, as well. This is akin to the state police.
ANY OTHER CHANGES?
Border stretch under BSF in Gujarat has been brought down from 80 kms to 50 kms.
Meanwhile, in Rajasthan the stretch under BSF remains unchanged.
No limit was prescribed for the states of Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Manipur.
(With inputs from Times of India and Economic Times.)
