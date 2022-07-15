Two Journalists Shot At in UP's Sonbhadra by Unidentified Bike-Borne Assailants

Two journalists in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district were shot at by unidentified bike-borne assailants in a tea shop in Kaliyari market, on Thursday evening, 14 July.

Both the injured, identified as Shyam Sundar Pandey and Vijay Shankar Pandey, have sustained bullet injuries.

Shyam Sundar Pandey said, “In the evening, we were sitting at Amresh Pandey’s tea shop, with Amar Ujala reporter Vijay Shankar Pandey and Sahara’s Ram Kishor Gupta. At around 8:30 pm, we heard gunshots and all of us panicked. I was shot on my hand and Vijay Shankar was also injured. There were two men on motorbikes who fired 2-3 shots at us."