Turkey Earthquake: Missing Indian Man Found Dead Under Hotel Debris in Malatya

Vijay Kumar, a technician of a Bengaluru-based company had missing in Turkey after an earthquake ravaged the country.
(Image: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
An Indian national, identified as Vijay Kumar, was found dead under the debris of a hotel in Turkey’s Malatya, after he was missing since the earthquake on 6 February, the Indian Embassy in Turkey said in a Tweet.
Kumar was on a business trip to Turkey.
The Indian Embassy in Turkey has been making arrangements to transport Kumar’s mortal remains to his family back in India.
It added, "Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We are making arrangements for the earliest possible transportation of his mortal remains to his family."
Vijay's wife Pinky Gaur and their 6-year-old son had been waiting for news about him. His father Ramesh Chand Gaur had died of a cardiac arrest in December 2022.
Vijay Kumar was deputed to Turkey for the installation and commissioning of an acetylene gas plant in Malatya. He secured his passport (W4190958) and got his visa (58035734) on 17 January 2023.
The death toll in Turkey and Syria, following a disastrous 7.8 magnitude earthquake, climbed to 24,000 amid the severe winter. The quake was the deadliest to strike since 33,000 people died in a 7.8 magnitude in 1939.
Earlier on 8 February, the MEA Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma said that ten Indians were stuck in remote areas of Turkey after the country was hit by two "biggest natural disaster" earthquakes, but added that while one citizen (Vijay Kumar) was missing, the rest were safe.
"We are in touch with his family and the company in Bengaluru," Verma said, during a special briefing on 'Operation Dost,’ the ongoing search and rescue operation initiated by the Government of India to aid Syria and Turkey.
In a special briefing on Wednesday, the MEA said that India has been able to send more than 250 personnel, specialised equipment and other relief material amounting to more than 135 tonnes to Turkiye on five C-17 IAF aircraft.
Another C-17 aircraft carrying relief material has landed in Syria.
"It was perhaps the furthest that we have gone in terms of HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief ) involving specialised teams. We tried to live up to our reputation as first responder," Verma said.
