Photos: Hope To Find Survivors in Turkey, Syria Dims As Quake Toll Passes 22,000

A volunteer hard at work to find survivors in a village in northwestern Syria.
(Photo: Twitter/The White Helmets)
Turkish rescue workers carry Eyup Ak, 60, to an ambulance after pulling him out alive from a collapsed building, 104 hours after the earthquake in Adiyaman.
In this drone photo, destroyed buildings are seen from above in Antakya, southeastern Turkey.
A building destroyed by the earthquake in Aslanli, southeastern Turkey.
A Turkish woman showers affection on an Indian Army personnel working to save lives in Turkey.
Indian Army personnel treating a Turkish girl in a hospital.
Volunteers engaged in rescue operations in Syria.
An 8-year-old boy rescued alive from under the rubble in the Syrian city of Jenderes.
A volunteer comforting a child in the Syrian village of Azmarin.
Rescue workers hard at work in northwestern Syria.
While 18,991 people have been confirmed dead in Turkey, the same figure for Syria is 3,384. (Picture location: Jenderes, Syria)
