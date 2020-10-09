TRP Scam: Mumbai Police Summons Republic TV CFO on 10 October

The Mumbai Police crime branch has summoned the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Republic TV, S Sundaram, in connection with the rigged TRPs case . S Sundaram has been summoned at 11 am on Saturday, 10 October.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday had addressed a press conference and said that it has busted a "TRP scam", whereby Television Rating Points (TRPs) were being manipulated. In the briefing, the Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh said that ratings by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), an organisation under the Ministry of Information and Broadcast (I&B), which measures television ratings in India, has been manipulated.

The police named Republic TV and two other Marathi channels who it said were involved in the practice. Four people have been arrested in connection with the matter. The owners of the two Marathi channels, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema, were arrested, and the police had said in the briefing on Thursday that "whoever in Republic TV" was involved in the process of rating manipulations will also be brought in for questioning.

Republic TV, meanwhile, issued a statement soon after Mumbai Police’s briefing, saying it would file a criminal defamation case against the Mumbai Police Commissioner.