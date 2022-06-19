Tripura Floods: 1 Feared Washed Away, No Fresh Spell of Heavy Rainfall

Villagers move to a safer place from a flood-affected area following heavy rains, at Baldakhal village, on the outskirts of Agartala on Saturday, 18 June.
(Photo: PTI)
The flood situation in Tripura improved marginally on Sunday, 19 June, with no fresh spell of heavy rainfall, even as one person was feared washed away in the gushing waters of river Katakhal, an official said.
The water level of river Haora, which had crossed the danger mark of 10.80 metres, inundating low-lying areas of Agartala Municipal Corporation and its neighbourhood on Saturday is now flowing below the warning limit (9.02 metres), he said.
“His body is yet to be recovered,” the official said.
Around 12,000 people have been rendered homeless due to the flash floods caused by Friday's torrential rain in three districts, West Tripura, Unakoti and North Tripura, he said, adding, 45 relief camps have been set up.
In Sadar sub-division alone, over 11,000 people have been forced to take shelter in 42 camps, the SDMA official said.
He, however, said there has been no fresh spell of heavy rainfall since morning, and there is no forecast of downpour by the Met Department during the next 24 hours.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha had held a meeting with senior officials on Saturday to take stock of the flood situation.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)