Over 2,000 People Displaced Due to Tripura Floods; Taken to 20 Relief Camps

More than 2,000 people have been displaced due to flooding in Sadar subdivision of West Tripura district triggered by torrential rain, officials said on Saturday, 18 June.

They have taken shelter in 20 relief camps. However, no fatality has been reported so far, they said.

West Tripura district has received 155 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, causing inundation of several low-lying areas on the banks of Howrah River.