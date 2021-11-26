Tripura: TMC Moves SC Citing Violation of Free Elections, Asks To Defer Counting

Hours before voting had begun, CPI(M) leader Jitendra Chaudhary on Wednesday had rushed to the Supreme Court to seek its intervention in ensuring free and fair civic body elections.

A day before that, on Tuesday, though the Supreme Court had rejected the TMC’s request to postpone the civic body polls due to incidents of violence, it had told the police to submit within two days an action-taken report on the acts of violence in the BJP-ruled state.

The top court bench had asked the Tripura government then, "When is the counting, and what steps are you taking to ensure that nothing happens between today and the counting day?"

Voting took place in 644 booths in 13 civic bodies in Tripura.