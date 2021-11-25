Tripura Civic Polls: SC Orders Extra Troops for Fair Voting, Secure Booths

Earlier during the day, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were going around on motorcycles and intimidating their candidates.

“In the absence of the installation of CCTV cameras," the Supreme Court directed, "both the electronic and the print media should have unhindered access for full reporting and coverage of the election process”, Indian Express reported.

The CPI(M) and TMC have also claimed that not all voters were allowed to enter polling booths.