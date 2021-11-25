Tripura Civic Polls: Voting Underway, CPI(M), TMC Allege Unfair Means by BJP

Security personnel arrive at a distribution centre ahead of the Tripura Municipal Corporation elections in Agartala, 24 November.
(Photo: PTI)
The Tripura civic elections began at 7 am on Thursday, 25 November, amid allegations by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M), and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) claiming that workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are going around on motorcycles and intimidating their candidates, NDTV reported.
Hours before voting for municipal bodies began, CPI(M) leader Jitendra Chaudhary on Wednesday had rushed to the Supreme Court to seek its intervention in ensuring free and fair civic body elections.
Chaudhary also sent a letter to Tripura DGP VS Yadav, saying, “Large number of miscreants are intruding into those areas at the behest of ruling BJP and indulging into terrorising the houses of the opposition supporters with dire consequences, with the threat not to move to the polling stations tomorrow on 25 November 2021,” Hindustan Times reported.
Voting is taking place in 644 booths in 13 civic bodies in Tripura. The CPI(M) was in control of the civic body in its last tenure. However, now the BJP is using unfair means, the opposition has alleged.
Out of the 20 civic bodies where elections are due, the BJP has won unopposed in seven of them, NDTV reported.
The election is being held virtually under the Supreme Court's watch.
The assistant inspector general of police had said in a statement in Tuesday, “After the directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, additional 15 sections of CRPF are also being provided for the Agartala municipal elections and outside,” Hindustan Times reported.
(With inputs from NDTV and Hindustan Times.)
