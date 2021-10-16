'Top 10 Wanted' LeT Commander Trapped in Pampore Encounter: Kashmir Police

A commander of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was trapped by the Indian security forces at Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in the wee hours of Saturday, 16 October. Image used for representational purposes.
A commander of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was trapped by the Indian security forces at Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in the wee hours of Saturday, 16 October.
LeT commander Umar Mustaq Khandey, one of the 'top 10 targets' of the J&K Police, was trapped in an encounter conducted by the security forces in the Drangbal area of Pampore.
The encounter occurred after a joint team of the police and the army, upon receiving intelligence about the presence of militants in the region, cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, as per news agency IANS.
Meanwhile, in another operation conducted by the Srinagar police in Bemina on Friday night, two terrorists, Shahid Bashir Sheikh and Tanzil Ahmad, were neutralised by the forces.
"Terrorists Shahid and Tanzil of Srinagar city who were collaborators in recent civilian killings of one chemist (Bindroo) and 2 teachers (Supinder Kaur and Deepak Chand) in Srinagar, neutralised today in 2 anti-terrorists ops," stated IGP Kashmir.
As recently as 7 October, two government school teachers were shot dead inside a government school by militants at the Sangam Eidgah area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.
On 5 October, three civilians, including a prominent local businessman Makhan Lal Bindroo, were reportedly killed by militants.
"These recent incidents of targeting civilians are to create an atmosphere of fear, communal disharmony here. This is a conspiracy to target the local ethos and defame local Kashmiri Muslims. This is being done on instructions from agencies in Pak," Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh had been quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Over 700 people have been detained in the last week by the Jammu and Kashmir police in the wake of the recent killings of seven civilians in the Union territory, NDTV reported on Sunday, 10 October.
