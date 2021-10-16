'Top 10 Wanted' LeT Commander Trapped in Pampore Encounter: Kashmir Police

A commander of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was trapped by the Indian security forces at Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in the wee hours of Saturday, 16 October.

LeT commander Umar Mustaq Khandey, one of the 'top 10 targets' of the J&K Police, was trapped in an encounter conducted by the security forces in the Drangbal area of Pampore.