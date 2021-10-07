Civilian Killings in J&K Show Modi Govt’s ‘Normalcy’ Claims Are Hollow

The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, was rattled with the target killings of over seven civilians in just a week.

The first killing was reported from the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar city on 2 October. A civilian identified as Abdul Majid Guru, a resident of Chattabal in Srinagar, was fired at from a close range by suspected militants.

He succumbed to his injuries at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital, which is located just a stone’s throw away from the place of the crime.

Hours after Guru’s killing, another civilian, Mohammad Shafi Dar, 45, an employee of the power department, was shot at in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar. He was taken to a hospital with a bullet wound in his abdomen, but he later succumbed to the injuries.

On 5 October, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit pharmacist, a street vendor from Bihar and a taxi union head in North Kashmir’s Hajin were shot dead in three back to back attacks within an hour in this capital city, sending the security establishment in a tizzy.

Kashmiri Pandit pharmacist Makhan Lal Bindroo, 68, was shot at by the militants from point-blank range while he was at his pharmacy, dispensing medicines on 5 October.

Minutes after his killing, the suspected militants shot dead a street food vendor identified as Virender Paswan in the Lal Bazar area of Srinagar.

The third killing of the day was reported from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, where militants had shot dead Mohammad Shafi Lone alias Sonu in Shahgund village of Hajin town. Shafi was president of Sumo Drivers Association, Naidkhai.