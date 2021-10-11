Over 700 Detained in J&K 'To Break Chain of Attacks' After Recent Killings

Overall, seven civilians have been killed in J&K in the last month. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: iStock/Altered by Erum Gour/The Quint)
Over 700 people have been detained in the last week by the Jammu and Kashmir police, in the wake of the recent killings of seven civilians in the Union territory, NDTV reported on Sunday, 10 October.
The detained persons, belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit, Sikh, and Muslim communities, hail from Srinagar, Budgam, and other regions in southern Kashmir.
A senior police officer told NDTV that the detentions were meant to "break the chain of attacks in the (Kashmir) Valley," a rise in which has been possibly influenced by militant group Taliban's elevation to power in Afghanistan.
As recently as Thursday, 7 October, two government school teachers were shot dead inside a government school by militants at the Sangam Eidgah area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.
On 5 October, three civilians, including a prominent local businessman Makhan Lal Bindroo, were reportedly killed by militants.
DG Singh said that the terror outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF), was behind the recent attacks.
(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)