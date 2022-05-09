'Time To Repay Our Debt To Party': Sonia Ahead of Cong Brainstorming Session

Besides a precursor to the meeting in Udaipur, the meet also deliberated increased social representation in all party divisions, NDTV quoted sources as saying.

Following Monday's CWC meeting, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed satisfaction and said that discussions will be held on reports that leaders have shared.

The meeting comes after the Congress suffered major losses and witnessed its popularity diminish significantly in the recently-held Assembly elections in five states.

In this background, the party sought to address forthcoming electoral challenges and proposed political strategist Prashant Kishor join its Empowered Action Group.

The EAG was formed by Sonia Gandhi after the election strategist presented a detailed roadmap for changes in the party's top brass ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

However, Kishor has declined an offer to join the Congress, saying that he had turned down the offer from the Congress as the party is in greater need of leadership and collective will to fix deep-rooted structural problems.