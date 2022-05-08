Woman Alleges Rajasthan Minister's Son Raped Her, Files Police Case

A 23-year-old woman from Jaipur has alleged that she was raped by Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi's son, Rohit Joshi, on multiple occasions for over a year, the police said on Sunday, 8 May, reported PTI.

Congress leader Mahesh Joshi is the Minister for Public Health Engineering in the Rajasthan government.

The Delhi Police has registered a zero First Information Report (FIR), with a senior Delhi Police officer saying that the Rajasthan Police has been informed about the FIR and will further investigate the matter. A zero FIR can be registered anywhere in the country.