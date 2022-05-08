Woman Alleges Rajasthan Minister's Son Raped Her, Files Police Case

Image for representation.
A 23-year-old woman from Jaipur has alleged that she was raped by Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi's son, Rohit Joshi, on multiple occasions for over a year, the police said on Sunday, 8 May, reported PTI.
Congress leader Mahesh Joshi is the Minister for Public Health Engineering in the Rajasthan government.
The Delhi Police has registered a zero First Information Report (FIR), with a senior Delhi Police officer saying that the Rajasthan Police has been informed about the FIR and will further investigate the matter. A zero FIR can be registered anywhere in the country.
In her complaint, the woman alleged the minister's son raped her on several occasions between 8 January 2021 and 17 April 2022 and also promised to marry her.
The police informed that the case was registered on 8 May at a police station in North District under sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc. with intent to commit an offence), 312 (causing miscarriage), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her for marriage etc.), 377 (unnatural offences), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The woman said she met Rohit Joshi on Facebook in 2021 and had been in contact with him since then. The two first met in Jaipur first, and he allegedly invited her to Sawai Madhopur on 8 January 2021.
The woman alleged that the minister's son spiked her drink and took advantage of it during their first meeting. According to the FIR, when she woke up the next morning, he showed her nude photographs and videos, which worried her.
She also alleged that Rohit Joshi forced himself upon her during another meeting in Delhi.
She further stated that she found out on 11 August 2021 that she was pregnant with his baby and alleged that he forced her to take a pill, but she didn't. The woman alleged that Rohit Joshi raped her on several occasions.
(With inputs from PTI.)
