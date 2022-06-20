3 Naxals Carrying Over Rs 30 Lakh Bounty Killed in Encounter With MP Police

Police recovered weapons including AK47 from the spot of encounter.
(Photo: By special arrangement/The Quint)
Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday, 20 June, gunned down three alleged Maoists, including a woman, in the state's Balaghat district. The three collectively carried a reward of over Rs 30 lakh on their heads.
Those killed were identified as Nagesh, Manoj, and Rame – all members of Tanda Dalam and Darekasa Dalam. Police also recovered weapons, including an AK47 rifle from the encounter spot.
Addressing media in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced out-of-turn promotion and gallantry awards for the police personnel who gunned down the three.
Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that Hawk Force has killed divisional committee member Nagesh with a reward of 15 lakh and area commander Manoj and Rame with a reward of 8 lakh each in the encounter.
Senior officials said that they had received specific inputs of the presence of these Naxalites and acted upon it following which the Naxalites were asked to surrender but they opened fire on the police teams.
Earlier in December 2021, Maoists carried out arson and vandalism in three separate incidents in Balaghat district. Construction vehicles, including a road roller and a JCB, were set ablaze in Mandwa village of Balaghat district on 8 December.
Similar arson incidents were carried out earlier in Koraka on 3 December and Bodalijhola on 6 December in the Balaghat district.
