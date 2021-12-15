Maoist Activity Increases in Madhya Pradesh Post Milind Teltumbde’s Death

Maoists have increased their activities in Kanha-Bhoramdeo divison which comes under MMC zone previously led by Milind Teltumbde
Maoists allegedly set construction vehicles, including a road roller and a JCB, ablaze in Mandwa village of Balaghat district on Wednesday, 8 December. Approximately 40 maoists are alleged to have threatened labourers and torched construction machines including a hot mix plant, a JCB, a roller and a motorcycle engaged in the construction of the Bithali-Pathri road in the district.
The locals present at the scene said that Maoists even took their phones before they fled the scene.
Similar arson incidents were carried out earlier in Koraka on 3 December and Bodalijhola on 6 December in Balaghat district. In all the incidents, the Maoists left banners and posters mentioning the death of Ultras in an encounter in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, and calling for a ‘band’.
Maoists appear to have designated Madhya Pradesh- Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh zone (MMC) as their latest area of expansion. Milind alias Deepak Teltumbde was tasked with the expansion and strengthening of the cadre in this zone. Post Deepak's death on 13 November this year, the MMC is currently headless.
Delving further into details, Sajid Shapoo, IG, Naxal operations, Madhya Pradesh said:
Madhya Pradesh government has been constantly reluctant in acknowledging the severity of Maoist presence in the state. Though the recent developments indicate otherwise. Between 2018 and 2021, two more districts, Mandla and Dindori, featured on the list of districts affected by left-wing extremists (LWE).
Over the years, Maoists have shifted focus to the areas of Kanha national park and Bhoramdeo wildlife sanctuary situated at the border of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The MMC zone created by the Maoists in 2016-17, maps the districts situated at the tri-junction of the three states. They have also created two divisions in the zone, the Gondia-Rajnandgaon-Balaghat division and the Kanha-Bhoramdeo division.
Earlier on 13 November, the day 26 Maoists were killed by Maharashtra’s anti-insurgency forces, Maoists killed two villagers over the suspicion of them of being police informers in Malikhedi village which falls under Baihar police station in Balaghat district.
One of the major reasons for developing MMC is the proximity of Amarkantak forests to that of Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha. It gives the ultras a through-the-forest-safe-passage to these states. It is a passage well-connected to Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh.
Initially, a small band of 40-50 rebels were sent to scope out the area, understand the region, its geopolitics, public issues among other things under the ‘Vistar Dalam’. However, both the recent countrywide lockdowns imposed due to COVID, provided the Maoists with ample time and freedom to convince the locals into joining the armed rebellion.
In Kanha-Bhoramdeo especially the parts of Kanha, ie, Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts Maoists have been constantly strengthening their cadres. Many are still, however, the cadres sent from South Bastar and other parts, but the growing number of incidents and the visible appearance of woman Maoists points to the fact that they have started getting traction in parts of the KB division falling in Madhya Pradesh.
“In the Kanha-Bhoramdeo areas, we have come to know that Maoists have constituted an area committee and they are planning to intensify their efforts in the region," a senior police officer told The Quint, and voiced concerns about the Madhya Pradesh police not taking it seriously enough.
Along with Kanha-Bhoramdeo being most suitable for the Maoists to take refuge and strengthen their cadres the response from the MP govt has failed to initiate serious efforts to counter insurgency in the area.
Talking to The Quint Abhishek Tiwari, SP Balaghat, meanwhile, said, "There have been incidents of Naxals after Deepak's death in the district and mostly they are being carried out by the cadres imported from the Bastar and Gadchiroli region. We are carrying out operations like area domination and patrolling in the area and taking all measures to curb Maoist movement in the area."
