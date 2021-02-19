3 Accused Arrested for Brutal Murder of Telangana Advocate Couple

Three arrests have been made by the Ramagundam police in relation to the brutal murder of the advocate couple who were hacked to death in broad daylight on Wednesday, 17 February afternoon.

The three accused have been identified as TRS local leader Kunta Srinivas, Shivandula Chiranjeevi, and Akkapaka Kumar, all of whom were produced before a magistrate on Thursday, 18 February evening. Apart from these, another person by the name, Bittu Srinivas too has been arrested for providing the car, which was used by the other accused.