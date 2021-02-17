T’gana Lawyer Couple Killed, Man’s Dying Testimony Caught On Cam

A man is seen covered in blood lying on a road as shocked passersby look on. Between gasps for breath, he says that an attempt to take his life was made by one ‘Kunta Srinivas’. He is shifted to a stretcher. The camera turns to a car parked near his body. The vehicle’s windows have been shattered and a woman, his wife is seen lying motionless in the back seat.

These were the visuals seen after an advocate couple from Telangana were waylaid and hacked to death by unidentified assailants on a road in broad daylight. The incident took place near Kalvacherla under Ramagiri police station limits in Peddapalli district.

The attack took place at around 3 pm. The deceased, identified as Gattu Vaman Rao and Gattu Nagamani, were returning to Hyderabad after appearing for a case in a local court in Manthani. While Nagamani succumbed to her injuries instantaneously, Vaman Rao died while being taken to the hospital.