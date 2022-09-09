'Did Nothing Wrong, Cooperated Fully': Centre for Policy Research After IT Raids

Two days after raids were conducted by the Income Tax Department at the Delhi premises of the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), the leading think tank on Friday, 9 September, said that while it has extended its full cooperation to the authorities, it believes that it has done nothing wrong.

"We hold ourselves to the highest standards of compliance and are confident that we have done nothing wrong. We are committed to working with the authorities to address any questions they might have," a statement released by the CPR said.