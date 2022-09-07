I-T Dept Raids Leading Think Tank Centre for Policy Research

The Income Tax (I-T) Department is conducted raids at the office of leading think tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) on Wednesday, 7 September.
(Photo Courtesy: CPR)
The Income Tax (I-T) Department is currently conducting raids at the office of leading think tank, Centre for Policy Research (CPR), sources told The Quint.
The raids are connected with simultaneous searches in Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, among other places, "over funding of more than 20 registered but non-recognised political parties," NDTV reported, quoting sources.
Started in 1973, it refers to itself as an "independent institution" dedicated to conducting research that plays a key role in high quality scholarship, better policies and a more holistic public discourse about "issues that impact life in India."
The I-T department on Wednesday, 7 September, conducted raids in multiple states as part of a pan-India tax evasion probe against certain registered unrecognised political parties (RUPP) and their alleged dubious financial transactions, sources added, as reported by news agency PTI.
The raids have been launched by the department against certain RUPPs, their promoters, and linked entities to probe the source of their income and expenditure, the sources said.
This comes after a recent recommendation of the Election Commission (EC), which struck off at least 198 entities from its list of RUPP after they were found non-existent during physical verification.
