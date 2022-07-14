I-T Department Alleges Business, Tax Irregularities Against Dolo-650 Maker

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday, 14 July, accused the makers of the widely-known Dolo-650 medicine tablet of indulging in "unethical practices" and distributing freebies of about Rs 1,000 crore to doctors and medical professionals in exchange for promoting products made by the pharmaceutical group.

The claims came after the Income Tax department had on 6 July raided 36 premises of Bengaluru-based Micro Labs Ltd. across nine states.